Peru’s cement consumption advanced 9.4 per cent YoY to 1.232Mt in October 2025 when compared with October 2024, when the level stood at 1.126Mt, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 1.09Mt was dispatched by the association’s members, up from 1.019Mt in the year-ago period.

Domestic cement output was up 5.7 per cent YoY to 1.079Mt in October 2025 from 1.021Mt, while clinker production surged 36.1 per cent YoY to 0.865Mt from 0.636Mt.

Cement exports fell by seven period cent YoY to 10,837t from 11,600t, but clinker exports more than tripled to 108,345t in October 2025 from 35,800t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

However, cement imports soared to 157,233t in October 2025 from 32,000t in October 2024. The majority of this volume – 94.4 per cent – was imported from Vietnam, with a minor share (5.6 per cent) from Chile. While the average CIF import price per tonne remained stable at US$77 for imports through the port of Maharani, the equivalent price for imports through the port of Chancay declined by US$6.50 when compared with January 2025. Imports arriving at the land terminal of Tacna saw their average CIF price increase by 4.6 per cent YoY to US$132/t.

Clinker imports increased by 199.8 per cent YoY to 130,055t in October 2025 from 43,000t in the year-ago period. A total of 71.9 per cent of these were imported from South Korea while the balance originated in Ecuador. The average CIF import price for imports through the port of Callao saw a 2.9 per cent uptick to US$50 when compared with October 2024, but in Pisco, the equivalent price was down 13.1 per cent to US$42 when compared with December 2024.