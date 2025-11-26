Advertisement

Cement prices in Pakistan saw modest movement in the week ending 20 November 2025, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In northern cities, the average retail price for a 50kg bag of cement was PKR1365 (US$4.84), up 0.2 per cent when compared with a price of PKR1362 the previous week. In Islamabad the average prices was PKR1367 while in Rawalpindi a 50kg bag cost PKR1355. In cities such as Gujranwala and Sialkot, the average price stood at PKR1400 and PKR1350, respectively. In Lahore, customers paid PKR1410 while for those in Faisalabad, the price was PKR1340.

Meanwhile, in the south, prices slipped by 0.1 per cent week-on-week to PKR1440/50kg bag from PKR1441. The average price in Karachi reached PKR1373, while in Hyderabad it was PKR1427. In Sukkur, Quetta, Khuzdar and Larkana prices ranged from PKR1407 to PKR1500.



