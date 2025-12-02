Advertisement

Sagar Cements has placed a new order with Gebr Pfeiffer for an MVR 5000 C-4 vertical roller mill for cement grinding at its Dachepalle plant, extending a partnership between the two companies that spans more than 20 years.

The new mill, which will be equipped with a 3,870kW drive, is designed to produce 210tph of ordinary Portland cement (OPC). It follows the installation of an identical MVR 5000 C-4 mill at the same site in 2018, reinforcing Sagar Cements' confidence in Pfeiffer’s vertical roller mill technology.

Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd and Gebr Pfeiffer SE in Germany will jointly execute the project, with the Noida-based engineering team providing plant design and customer support.

Sagar Cement first partnered with Gebr Pfeiffer in 1999, when it ordered a slag mill for its Bayyavaram plant. Since then, the company has installed multiple Pfeiffer mills across its facilities, with the latest order marking the continuation of a long-running cooperation centred on efficiency, reliability and technological performance.