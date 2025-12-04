Advertisement

Saman Cement has awarded Gebr Pfeiffer a new contract for the supply of an MVR 5000 R-4 vertical roller mill, reinforcing a partnership that has spanned nearly a decade. The latest order will support the second production line at the company’s cement plant in Iraq’s Al Mothanna province, located 38km west of Samawa.

The new mill will be used for grinding cement raw material and builds on the proven performance of the existing Pfeiffer MPS 5000 B mill, which has reliably served the plant’s first line for years. Saman Cement’s decision to adopt Pfeiffer technology again underscores its confidence in the supplier’s efficiency and engineering capabilities.

Saman Cement aims to strengthen its position as a major player in Iraq’s growing cement industry. To support this goal, the company has selected Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd of China as the general contractor for the expansion project.

The MVR 5000 R-4 mill will feature an advanced SLS 4000 VR classifier and is designed to grind 450tph of raw material to 12 per cent R0.090mm. It will reduce feed moisture from about 6.7 per cent to below one per cent and will operate with a 4000kW drive. Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2027.