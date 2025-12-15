Advertisement

In a significant development for Middle East trade flows, cement carrier Hestia Cement has arrived at the port of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, to load 14,000t of bulk cement from Yanbu Cement bound for Israel, according to reports.

Israeli import demand has increasingly relied on nearby suppliers since Türkiye tightened trade restrictions with Israel in 2024. Saudi producers have significant export capability and Yanbu Cement has previously reported exports to more than 20 countries.

The same vessel, Hestia Cement, was recently engaged in consecutive shipments from Egypt to Israel but this represents its first loading from Saudi Arabia. Saudi’s entrance into the Israeli market is likely to increase competition with Egypt, which has been the only exporter to Israel in the last 18 months, given the low cost of cement in Saudi Arabia.