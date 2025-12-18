Advertisement

Wonder Cement has reinforced its long-standing partnership with Gebr Pfeiffer by awarding the supplier its 15th vertical roller mill for a new greenfield cement plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The project marks another major milestone for the Udaipur-based, family-owned Indian cement producer, which has consistently relied on Pfeiffer’s grinding technology since its inception in 2010.

For the Jaisalmer plant, Wonder Cement has once again selected Gebr Pfeiffer as its technology partner for raw material and coal grinding. With the new installations scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the company’s total number of Pfeiffer mills in operation will rise to 15—underscoring a relationship built on performance, reliability, and mutual trust.

The order includes an MVR 6000 R-6 raw meal mill, among the largest raw mills operating in India. Featuring a drive power of 6,725 kW and a throughput of 1000tph, the mill is designed for high efficiency and productivity. Product fineness is ensured by an integrated SLS 6000 VR high-performance classifier. Coal grinding will be handled by the proven MPS 3550 BK vertical roller mill.

The project is being executed jointly by Gebr. Pfeiffer SE, Germany, and Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, with the Noida-based team responsible for plant design and customer support. Through this investment, Wonder Cement reaffirms its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable cement production.