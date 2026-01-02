Advertisement

Malaysia’s Hume Cement Industries Bhd has appointed William Tan Kok Siang as its group managing director, effective 1 January 2026, according to a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Tan, 38, has served as managing director of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Hume Cement Sdn Bhd since October 2023. He joined the group in 2012 and has since taken on a series of senior roles spanning marketing, sales, logistics, exports and plant operations.

Hume Cement said Tan has been instrumental in driving sales growth, strengthening customer relationships and improving operational efficiency. In 2019, he was appointed sales and logistics general manager before being given wider responsibilities across sales, marketing, logistics and packing plant divisions.

The appointment fills a leadership gap at group level. Hume Cement has been without a group managing director since September 2023, following the resignation of Hugo Enrique Losada Barriola, who stepped down for personal reasons.

The company said the new appointment is expected to support continuity in management and reinforce its operational and commercial strategy as it moves into 2026.