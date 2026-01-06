Advertisement

One person was killed and more injured after a vehicle linked to a private cement plant owned by Lucky Cement was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on 5 January according to local police and hospital officials.

The vehicle was travelling from Begu Khel to Lakki Marwat when the explosion occurred. All injured passengers, including women, were taken to a nearby hospital, where an emergency was declared. Medical officials said several of the injured remain in a critical condition.

Lucky Cement is one of Pakistan’s largest cement producers with operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The company has not issued a public statement on the incident at the time of writing.