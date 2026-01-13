Advertisement

Cement prices in Malaysia increased in December 2025, contributing to higher building costs, according to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In its Special Release for Building and Structural Works, December 2025, DoSM reported that the unit price index of cement rose by between 1.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent month-on-month, with the sharpest increases recorded in Terengganu and Kelantan (3.2 per cent). Pulau Pinang, Kedah and Perlis saw rises of 1.8 per cent, while prices in Pahang increased by 1.6 per cent.

On a YoY, cement prices were higher across all regions, with the unit price index rising by 2.0–6.1 per cent compared to December 2024. The average price of Ordinary Portland cement increased by 0.8 per cent month-on-month to MYR24.55 (US$6.05) per 50kg bag, up from MYR24.35 in November.

DoSM said the increase in cement prices, alongside higher sand costs, was a key factor driving building material cost inflation at the end of 2025, even as steel prices showed mixed or declining trends.