VTG Rail UK has reached a key commercial and operational milestone with the first new-build iWagons entering service in the UK for long-standing customer Breedon Group. It is the first time wagons equipped with VTG’s iWagon digital technology have operated on the UK network since the system was launched in 2024.

An initial batch of 18 JPA powder tank wagons was delivered to Breedon’s Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire and entered service on 14 January 2026. The wagons form part of a wider order for 62 new-build JPAs placed in November 2024. Built by Feldbinder in Germany, the wagons travelled to the UK via the Channel Tunnel before final inspection and handover.

The remaining 44 wagons will be introduced in phases over the next 12 months, replacing older assets and supporting Breedon’s cement distribution across Great Britain. Designed for bulk cement transport, the wagons are fitted with the Knorr-Bremse FreightControl Sentinel system, integrating sensors, wheelset protection, real-time data and automation to improve safety, efficiency and asset visibility.

VTG said the delivery marks a shift from pilot and retrofit projects to fully integrated, new-build digital freight wagons in the UK. Breedon said the new fleet would strengthen its ability to serve major construction and infrastructure projects with greater reliability and sustainability.