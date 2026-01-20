Advertisement

Bolivian cement consumption declined 10.2 per cent YoY in November 2025 from 381,689t to 342,566t, according to the national statistics agency, INE.

In Santa Cruz, the second-largest market, consumption was up 4.2 per cent to 81,726t from 78,423t. Chuquisaca also saw market growth, of 24.9 per cent YoY, to 27,824t from 22,273t as did the small market of Beni, where consumption was up 33.8 per cent YoY 4798t from 3587t over the same period.

However, the overall picture was one of market contraction. In La Paz, the country’s largest market, demand declined by 8.8 per cent YoY to 105,247t in November 2025 from 115,390t in November 2024. Demand in Cochabamba, the third-largest market, contracted by 27.2 per cent to 74,149t from 101,907t, while in Oruro demand was down by 26.3 per cent YoY to 16,854t from 22,866t. In Tarija consumption declined by 13.3 per cent YoY to 16,036t in November 2025 from 18,503t. Demand in Potosí fell 7.3 per cent YoY to 15,394t from 16,609t while in Pando, the country’s smallest market, the drop was 74.7 per cent to 540t from 2132t in November 2024.

January-November 2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, the Bolivian cement market contracted by 2.4 per cent YoY to 3.627Mt from 3.715Mt.

The six per cent expansion of demand in La Paz to 1.030Mt from 0.971Mt in the 11M24 could not offset declines in other markets. Cement consumption in Santa Cruz slipped by 3.2 per cent YoY to 0.893Mt from 0.923t while in Cochabamba demand fell 13.4 per cent YoY to 0.833Mt in the 11M25 from 0.962Mt. However, Chuquisaca saw a 9.3 per cent increase in demand to 0.268Mt in the 11M25 from 0.245Mt while the Potosí market expanded by 9.2 per cent to 0.176Mt from 0.161Mt over the same period and Beni demand increased by 10.9 per cent YoY to 0.054Mt from 0.048Mt. Meanwhile, in Oruro consumption was down 10.7 per cent YoY to 0.161Mt from 0.180Mt and consumption in Pando fell 16.9 per cent YoY to 0.019Mt from 0.023Mt.