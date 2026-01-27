Advertisement

Confidence Cement Dhaka Ltd has inaugurated operations at a new cement manufacturing plant in Palash, Narsingdi, marking a new phase of nationwide expansion.

The facility, which was officially launched on 23 January 2026, is equipped with German vertical roller mill technology and uses A-grade clinker. It has an annual production capacity of 1.8Mt and is intended to support more consistent cement supply across Bangladesh.

At the launch event in Dhaka, the company outlined its broader growth strategy, with an emphasis on digitalisation, advanced production technology and expanded market reach. Confidence Cement said the new plant would strengthen its distribution network and support rising demand linked to infrastructure and construction activity.

Chairman (emeritus) Engineer Rezaul Karim said the Narsingdi plant represents the next stage in the company’s development since it established Bangladesh’s first private-sector cement plant in Chattogram in 1994. Confidence Group chairman Imran Karim added that the expansion aligns with national development goals and the company’s focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible production.

Confidence Cement said the investment will enhance capacity while maintaining product quality and reliability, reinforcing its position as a domestic supplier to Bangladesh’s construction and infrastructure sectors.