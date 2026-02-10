Advertisement

Domestic dispatches in Peru increased by 14.1 per cent to 1.129Mt in January 2026 when compared with 0.989Mt in January 2025, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total 0.996Mt were dispatched by the association’s members.

Cement production by ASOCEM members advanced by 12.5 per cent YoY to 0.975Mt in January 2026 from 0.867Mt while clinker production was up 23.9 per cent YoY to 0.742Mt from 0.599Mt over the same period.

Cement exports saw a 23.1 per cent increase to 12,596t in January 2026 from 10,200t while clinker exports fell from 73,600t to zero.

Cement imports into Peru grew by 36.2 per cent YoY to 68,479t in the first month of 2026 from approximately 50,000t in the year-ago period. Approximately 87.6 per cent of cement imports originated in Vietnam while 12.4 per cent was imported from neighbouring Chile. The average CIF import price improved by 6.9 per cent YoY to US$135/t via the land terminal of Tacna while via the port of Chancay, it declined 7.2 per cent YoY to US$64/t.

Clinker imports more than doubled to 91,384t in January 2026 from around 44,000t in January 2025. Volumes originated from South Korea (52 per cent) and Vietnam (48 per cent). Approximately 47,480t was imported via the port of Pisco, where the average CIF import price fell by 17.1 per cent YoY to US$40.02/t. Imports via the port of Callao reached 43,904t, imported at an average CIF price of US$60.53/t.