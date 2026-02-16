Advertisement

A new Fuller Technologies' cooler order has been secured in Indonesia, with the sale of a Cross-Bar® cooler 16×39 (partial cooler) for Indocement’s P11 plant in Jakarta, part of Heidelberg Materials.

The cooler is designed for an 8000tpd line. Scope of supply includes the Cross-Bar® cooler, air blast system, hydraulic power unit, and associated fans and motors. The project strengthens an established relationship with Indocement and follows the HOTDISC® Reactor order placed for the same production line in 2021.

After months of technical dialogue and close collaboration, the project has progressed from concept discussions to a confirmed order, highlighting the value of performance, persistence and strong customer partnerships.

Thanks were extended to Indocement for its continued trust, and congratulations to all teams involved in securing and delivering the project.