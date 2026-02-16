Advertisement

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC (LHB) has launched Holcim Coastal Guard, a salinity- and sulphate-resistant cement designed for use in Bangladesh’s coastal regions.

The new product was unveiled by Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Commercial and Logistics Director of LHB, at an event in Khulna. Dr Raquib Ahsan, Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), attended as special guest.

A technical seminar was held alongside the launch. Dr Ahsan delivered a keynote presentation highlighting the need for specialised cement solutions to support sustainable construction in coastal areas exposed to saline and sulphate conditions. Fakhruddin Md Khan, Head of Innovation and Technical Services at LHB, outlined the technical performance of Holcim Coastal Guard, emphasising its enhanced resistance to aggressive coastal environments.

According to the company, the product has been developed to address durability challenges faced by infrastructure and buildings in coastal zones, where high salinity and sulphate exposure can accelerate structural deterioration.

The launch reflects LHB’s focus on product innovation tailored to local environmental conditions and infrastructure needs.