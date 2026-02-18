Advertisement

Germany-based Loesche GmbH has been awarded a contract by The Ramco Cements Ltd for the supply of a clinker slag grinding plant at the Kalvatala cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The core of the project will be a Loesche vertical roller mill with a capacity of 260tph (OPC). The scope of supply also includes a dynamic classifier type LDC, Pronamic® grinding parts, a rotary feeder and associated equipment.

According to Loesche, Ramco has relied on its mill technology for many years, with component interchangeability between existing Loesche grinding plants cited as a key factor in the award of the contract.

The additional grinding plant is expected to increase overall production capacity at Kalvatala, one of Ramco’s key facilities. Delivery of the new plant is scheduled for the second half of 2026, with commissioning planned to begin in December 2026.

Loesche, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, supplies grinding and processing technologies to the cement industry worldwide and is known for its vertical roller mill systems.

Ramco Cements has a strong presence in South and East India and continues to expand its grinding capacity in line with regional demand growth.