Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 10.34Mt in October, down three per cent YoY from the 10.66Mt recorded in October 2024.



Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US declined 2.7 per cent YoY in October, coming in at 10.22Mt, compared to 10.509Mt a year earlier.



The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, accounting for 39 per cent of total cement produced. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois, accounting for 38 per cent of cement consumed.



Blended cement shipments amounted to 6.905Mt in October, down 0.5 per cent YoY from 6.942Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 6.56Mt, up 1.5 per cent YoY from 6.46Mt a year earlier.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.34Mt in October, up 38.2 per cent YoY from 1.69Mt in October 2024.



Imported clinker amounted to 56,486t, down 32.7 per cent YoY from 83,951t in October 2024. Canada accounted for 99 per cent of clinker imported during the month.

January-October 2025



Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 76.403Mt in 10M25, down 1.4 per cent YoY from the 77.50Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.



Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 1.9 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 85.621Mt, compared to 87.27t a year earlier.



Blended cement shipments amounted to 56.29Mt in 10M25, up 7.6 per cent YoY from 52.34Mt in 10M24.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 4.2 per cent YoY decline to 56.67Mt from 59.16Mt.



Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 21.56Mt in 10M25, up 1.4 per cent YoY from 21.26Mt in the same period of 2024. Turkey accounted for a third of imports, followed by Vietnam with a fifth and Canada with 19 per cent.



Imported clinker amounted to 740,078t, down 7.2 per cent YoY from 797,071t in 10M24. Canada accounted for 46 per cent of imports, followed by Turkey with 40 per cent.

