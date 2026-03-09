Advertisement

Statistics published by the US Geological Survey (USGS) for November 2025 show a decrease in demand in the USA from the previous year.

Although November 2025 indicated a modest YoY improvement to 7.86Mt from 7.84Mt in November 2024, shipments for the year-to-date have decreased 1.9 per cent to 96.4Mt, of which 58.7 per cent was Portland limestone cement (Type IL).

The leading cement producers for Type IL were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida, and Alabama. The leading consumers were Texas, Florida, California, Ohio, and Georgia, which between them accounted for 37.9 per cent of shipments.

Masonry cement shipments totalled an estimated 140,000Mt in November 2025, a 17.2 per cent YoY decrease from November 2024. Shipments for the year-to-date totalled an estimated 1.95 Mt, a decrease of 4.6 per cent from 2024.

Clinker production, excluding that in Puerto Rico, reached an estimated 6.56Mt in November 2025, a 4.0 per cent increase from that in November 2024. Production for year-to-date was an estimated 63.2 Mt, a 3.4 per cent decrease from the same period in 2024.

The leading clinker-producing States in November 2025 were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida, and Alabama.

Turkey was the leading exporter of clinker to the USA in November 2025 with 392,519t, followed closely by Canada (376,509t) with Tunisia (44,084t) Egypt (39,741) and France (34,083t) also being significant contributors.