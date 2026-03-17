Cement dispatches in Peru advanced by 10.9 per cent YoY to 1.044Mt in February 2026 from 0.942Mt, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.922Mt were delivered by the association’s members.

Cement production increased by 8.7 per cent to 0.948Mt in February 2026 from 0.872Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker production was up 9.7 per cent YoY to 0.824Mt from 0.751Mt in February 2025.

Cement exports declined 13.4 per cent YoY to 9600t in February 2026 from 11,100t, but clinker exports edged up 1.4 per cent to 37,000t from 36,500t over the same period.

There was a 31.1 per cent YoY surge in cement imports to 70,000t. The majority of cement imports originated from Vietnam (86.7 per cent) while 13.3 per cent was imported from Chile. The average CIF import price via Tacna increased 12.7 per cent YoY to US$144/t while the port of Chancay saw a 6.2 per cent drop to US$65/t.

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Clinker imports slipped 1.4 per cent YoY to 35,636t in February 2026 when compared with the year-ago period when 36,000t of clinker was imported. All clinker was imported from Ecuador via the port of Callao, where the average CIF price remained stable at US$59.60/t when compared with February 2025.