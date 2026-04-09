Egypt has temporarily listed a number of state-owned companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), including cement-related assets, as part of efforts to advance its privatisation and IPO programme.

Among the companies listed are El Nahda Industries Company – which operates the Qena cement plant – and the Egyptian Company for Pipes and Cement Products (Seigwart), both subsidiaries of the Chemical Industries Holding Company. The move also includes several firms linked to the cement value chain, such as Alexandria for Refractories, a supplier of materials used in cement production.

The temporary listings form part of a preparatory phase ahead of potential public offerings. Companies will be required to comply with disclosure and governance standards during this period, allowing them to build a track record within the market before any share sales are launched.

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Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) said the step is intended to strengthen confidence in the capital market, increase liquidity and attract both domestic and foreign investors. The government is seeking to expand private sector participation and maximise the value of state-owned assets through its broader divestment programme.

Officials added that the temporary listing process will enable companies to improve organisational readiness, gain experience of operating under market conditions and broaden their exposure to investors. It is also expected to support investment banks in preparing future offerings.