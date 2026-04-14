Cement dispatches in Peru advanced by 16.8 per cent YoY to 1.117Mt in March 2026 from 0.957Mt in March 2025, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 1Mta was supplied by its members.

Domestic producers manufactured 1.027Mta of cement, up 17.2 per cent YoY when compared with March 2025 when 0.876Mt was produced. Clinker output edged up 1.9 per cent YoY to 0.779Mt from 0.764Mt over the same period.

Cement exports increased by five per cent YoY to 12,800t in March 2026 from 12,200t in the year-ago period, while clinker exports surged 188.5 per cent YoY to 105,200t from 36,500t in March 2025.

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However, there was also a significant increase in cement imports, which were up 31.1 per cent to 70,718t in March 2026 from 54,000t in the equivalent month of the previous year. Approximately 89.7 per cent of cement imports came from Vietnam and 10.3 per cent from Chile.

The average CIF import price via the land terminal of Tacna reached US$146/t, up 13.6 per cent YoY. In the port of Chancay, the average CIF import price declined 6.3 per cent to US$65/t when compared with January 2025 while in Matarani port, it rose by 61.8 per cent YoY to US$124/t when compared with October 2025.

Clinker imports advanced by 249.4 per cent YoY to 156,536t in March 2026 from 45,000t in March 2025. Approximately 56.1 per cent of this volume was imported from China via the port of Callao, where the average CIF import price increased 33.4 per cent YoY to US$56.74/t. An additional share of 28.3 per cent was imported via the port from South Korea. Imports from South Korea were also imported via the port of Matarani (15.7 per cent of total clinker imports), where the average CIF import price was up 25.5 per cent YoY to US$68.51/t.