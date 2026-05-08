Loesche has secured a contract from Ferro Duo GmbH for the supply of a slag grinding plant for a new SCM production site in Duisburg, Germany.

According to Loesche, the project represents the first stage in the development of a wider industrial SCM platform in Duisburg intended to support the scale-up of lower-CO 2 construction materials production in Europe, with planned capacity of several hundred thousand tonnes per year.

The grinding plant will centre on a Loesche vertical roller mill equipped with an LSKS dynamic classifier. The scope of supply also includes a rotary feeder, product filter, mill fan, complete mechanical and electrical systems and the full steel structure.

Loesche noted that the project will incorporate an electrical heater in place of a fossil-fuel-fired hot gas generator. The company will also act as EPC management partner, supporting Ferro Duo with tendering, construction and installation activities.

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The project is intended to support clinker reduction through increased use of slag and other mineral components in cement and construction materials production. Ferro Duo shareholder Alexander Kehrmann said the initiative aimed to combine “sustainability, security of supply and economic viability” within a scalable industrial platform.

Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for mid-2027.