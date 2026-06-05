Cement dispatches in Peru increased 11.7 per cent YoY to 1.084Mt in April 2026 from 0.970Mt in the equivalent month of the previous year, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total 0.962Mt was supplied by the organisation’s members.

ASOCEM members produced 0.970Mt of cement in April 2026, up 13.4 per cent YoY when compared with 0.855Mt in April 2025. However, clinker production was down 8.4 per cent YoY to 0.720Mt from 0.786Mt.

Cement exports advanced 25.8 per cent YoY to 11,800t in April 2026 from 9400t in April 2025 while clinker exports doubled to 71,625t from 35,800t over the same period.

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In terms of cement imports, 14,877t of cement was imported in April 2026, down 72.3 per cent YoY from 54,000t in April 2025. Cement was imported by Chile (65.2 per cent of total cement imports) and Vietnam (34.8 per cent). The average CIF import price through the land terminal of Tacna increased by 12 per cent YoY to US$144/t when compared with April 2025, while the price through the port of Matarani surged 60.3 per cent to US$124/t when compared with October 2025.

Clinker imports increased by 45.7 per cent YoY to 102,580t in April 2026 from 70,000t in April 2025. Clinker is imported from Vietnam (58.1 per cent of total clinker imports) via the port of Pisco and from South Korea (58.1 per cent) via the port of Callao (41.9 per cent). The average CIF import price at the port of Pisco is US$54.20/t, up 30.4 per cent when compared with May 2025. At the port of Callao, the average CIF import price increased 23.5 per cent YoY to US$52.53/t.