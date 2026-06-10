Holcim has introduced the cement industry's first industrial-scale carbon capture test platform at its Martres-Tolosane facility in France, designed to field-test and validate advanced technologies with third-party partners. The 2500m² facility, CaptureLab, features a plug-and-play architecture to trial various carbon capture methods, such as chemical absorption or membrane separation, directly using real-world emissions.



The initiative supports the company’s decarbonisation roadmap by enabling the testing and scaling of technologies for near-zero cement production. Air Liquide is conducting the first pilot project at the site.

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