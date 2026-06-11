Sagar Cements (M) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Sagar Cements Ltd, has commissioned an additional 0.5Mta of cement grinding capacity at its Jeerabad plant in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

The expansion increases the Jeerabad unit's total grinding capacity to 1.5Mta. Following the commissioning, Sagar Cements' total group cement capacity has reached 11.0Mta, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The additional capacity is expected to strengthen the company's presence in central India and support growing cement demand in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring markets.