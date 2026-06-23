German equipment manufacturer Gebr Pfeiffer has secured two major contracts to supply its advanced MVR vertical roller mill technology to Libya, marking the first installation of its kind in the North African country.

The first project involves delivering an MVR 3750 R-4 vertical roller mill to the Al Abraj Cement Industry Co, which is a subsidiary of Whiba Holding based in Zliten. This mill will feature a high-efficiency SLS 3750 VR classifier and will be capable of grinding 275tph of cement raw material. It operates with an installed drive power of 2350kW and will dry raw materials from a moisture content of over eight per cent down to less than one per cent.

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Chengdu Design Institute is managing the project, with commissioning scheduled for the latter half of 2027. In a separate agreement, Gebr Pfeiffer will supply a larger MVR 5000 R-4 raw mill to the Libyan Cement Co. This second high-performance mill will be constructed in Jardinah, located within the Benghazi district, to boost production capacity for one of the nation's oldest and most established suppliers.