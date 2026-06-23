Power Cement, a key player in the Pakistani cement industry, has partnered with Dun and Bradstreet Pakistan by onboarding D&B Risk Analytics. Through this collaboration, Power Cement will leverage Dun and Bradstreet’s expertise to make informed, data-driven decisions on its suppliers.

Through D&B Risk Analytics, Power Cement will gain access to comprehensive data and analytics, providing a clearer, more structured view of its supplier base. This will enable their procurement and supply chain teams to identify potential financial and compliance risks early, streamline supplier onboarding, and make more informed decisions at all stages of the procurement cycle.

Zubair Qureshi, Chief Business Officer of Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: ‘’Supply chains today are more complex than ever and having the right intelligence to make decisions about your suppliers can make all the difference.’’

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This sentiment was echoed by Mohammad Zohaib Khan, Head of Supply Chain at Power Cement, who added, ‘’This partnership helps us take a more data-driven and structured approach to supplier due diligence, financial and compliance risk assessment, and everyday procurement decisions, supporting our continued journey towards a more resilient, transparent, and future-ready supply chain ecosystem at Power Cement.”

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan