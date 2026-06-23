Cement dispatches in Peru increased by 5.5 per cent YoY to 1.092Mt in May 2026 from 1.035Mt, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.972Mt was supplied by ASOCEM members in May 2026.

Domestic cement production advanced by 10.3 per cent YoY to 1.025Mt from 0.929Mt in May 2025. Clinker output declined 4.1 per cent to 0.798Mt from 0.832Mt in May 2025.

Cement exports increased by 60 per cent to 12,700t in May 2026 from 7900t in May 2025 while clinker exports slipped by one per cent to 69,900t from 70,600t over the same period.

Cement imports surged by 784.8 per cent to 75,529t in May 2026 from about 9000t in the year-ago period. Approximately 86.9 per cent of cement imports come from Vietnam and 13.1 per cent from Chile. The average CIF import price is US$63.53/t in the Chancay land terminal, representing a 0.6 per cent decline since June 2025 while in Tacna, the price increased 10.5 per cent to US$145.22/t when compared with May 2025. The average CIF import price via the port of Matarani is US$122.10/t, up 59.4 per cent when compared with October 2025.

Advertisement

Clinker imports fell 10.5 per cent YoY to 79,725t in May 2026 from approximately 88,000t in May 2025. Imports enter via the port of Callao, with 55.7 per cent being shipped from South Korea and 44.3 per cent from Ecuador. The average CIF import price is US$55.35/t, up 11.8 per cent YoY.