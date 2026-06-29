Titan Cement Egypt has inaugurated two new export silos at its Alexandria cement plant following a US$11.7m investment to expand its export capabilities.

The new facilities enabled the company to ship its first 38,000t cargo of Type I/II cement to the US in May 2026, marking its entry into the US market. Titan Egypt plans to increase cement exports to 300,000t by the end of 2026 and expand export capacity to 1.3Mt by 2028.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem and other government and industry representatives.

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Titan Egypt said the investment forms part of its strategy to strengthen Egypt's position in global cement markets while supporting sustainable production through energy efficiency, alternative fuels, renewable energy and low-carbon technologies.

Group Executive Committee Chair Marcel Cobuz said the company, which has operated in Egypt for 25 years, intends to continue investing in the country's cement sector.