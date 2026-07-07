Pakistan's Lucky Cement is considering the construction of a 2.5Mta cement plant in Khoms, Libya, following talks with the country's Privatisation and Investment Board (PIB).

The proposed project was discussed during a meeting between PIB Chairman Abdelaziz Al-Shawish and representatives of Lucky Cement, as Libya seeks to attract foreign investment to support industrial development and post-conflict reconstruction.

According to the PIB, the proposed plant would help meet growing domestic cement demand while supporting national infrastructure and reconstruction programmes. The discussions also covered investment incentives, project logistics and the regulatory framework, with both parties agreeing to advance the necessary technical studies and approval procedures.

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Lucky Cement is one of Pakistan's largest cement producers, with manufacturing operations in Pakistan, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.