Cement dispatches in Peru expanded by 11.6 per cent YoY to 1.129Mt in June 2026 from 1.012Mt, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.999Mt was supplied by ASOCEM members in June 2026, up from 0.884Mt in June 2025.

Cement production increased 11.2 per cent YoY to 1.002Mt in June 2026 from 0.901Mt in the year-ago period, while clinker output dropped 28.9 per cent YoY to 0.603Mt from 0.849Mt over the same period.

In terms of exports, cement shipments advanced 6.9 per cent YoY to 12,800t from 12,000t while clinker exports fell 36.2 per cent YoY to 62,700t from 98,300t.

Cement imports decreased 83 per cent YoY to 12,014t from 71,000t. Approximately 73.9 per cent were imported from Chile, while the rest came from Vietnam. The average CIF import price via the land terminal of Tacna reached US$145.74/t, up 10.8 per cent YoY, while the average CIF import price via the port of Matarani surged 55 per cent to US$118.77/t when compared with October 2025.

Advertisement

Clinker exports declined 32.7 per cent YoY to 72,250t in June 2026 from 107,000t, with all volumes being shipped from South Korea. Exports entered Peru via the port of Callao (60.9 per cent) and the port of Pisco (39.1 per cent). The average CIF import price at Callao edged up 4.5 per cent YoY to US$52.53/t when compared with June 2025, while at Matarani the price increased 21.1 per cent to US$66.32/t over the same period.