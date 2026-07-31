Spain-based Molins reported a strong first half of 2026, with sales increasing by 50 per cent YoY to EUR751m (US$867m), supported by the consolidation of Secil, price discipline and contributions from other acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, excluding acquisitions, currency effects and hyperinflation in Argentina and Türkiye, sales rose by 11 per cent.

EBITDA increased by 66 per cent to EUR164m, while adjusted EBITDA, including the contribution from equity-accounted joint ventures, rose by 48 per cent to EUR237m. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 210 basis points to 21.9 per cent, supported by operational efficiency measures and a strong performance from the company's Mexican joint ventures. Earnings per share increased by 16 per cent to EUR1.67.

Regionally, Europe delivered positive results aided by acquisitions, South America remained resilient despite foreign exchange headwinds and Africa recorded stable performance in a competitive market.

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Free cash flow reached EUR117m, while net financial debt stood at EUR1.34bn at the end of June following the acquisition of Secil. During the second quarter, Molins completed its inaugural EUR500m bond issue to finance the acquisition.

CEO Marcos Cela said the integration of Secil was progressing as planned and described the company's recent admission to Spain's Continuous Market as another important milestone that would enhance its visibility among investors.