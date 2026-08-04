Dangote Industries Ltd and Sinoma International Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth more than US$800m to double the capacity of the Itori cement plant in Ogun State, Nigeria, from 6Mta to 12Mta.

The agreement was signed by Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote and Sinoma Chairman Lin Zhong. The expansion is expected to increase Dangote Cement's ability to meet domestic demand while strengthening its export capacity to markets across Africa.

Dangote said the investment forms part of the company's Vision 2030 strategy to increase cement production capacity to between 90Mta and 100Mta. He added that the expansion had also been encouraged by the Nigerian government's greater emphasis on the use of concrete in road construction and would support foreign exchange earnings, employment and regional trade.

Lin Zhong said Sinoma would deploy its engineering expertise and technology to deliver the project, describing the expansion as a further milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

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Upon completion, the expanded Itori facility is expected to serve as a major production and export hub, reinforcing Nigeria's position as one of Africa's leading cement-producing countries.

Dangote's pans for an Itori plant were originally announced in 2023 before being put on hold due to political opposition. Work resumed in 2025 but has now been significantly upgraded.