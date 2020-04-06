Identifying and managing risk

Published 06 April 2020

When developing cement plant projects, it is not possible to address every aspect of risk theory, nor every possible specific risk to be encountered. This article, however, offers considerations from the perspective of a cement industry consultant on behalf of the owner to identify, address and resolve project development risk to ensure the safe, responsible development and best operation of cement plants. By Thomas D Box, Box International Consulting, USA.

Whether updating equipment systems, modernising outdated facilities, increasing plant capacity, or developing new greenfield plants, project development risk is one of the most important considerations regarding cement plant construction projects. Furthermore, since almost everything regarding the cement manufacturing process is interdependent and interrelated, the sooner an error in design or construction can be identified and resolved the better.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login