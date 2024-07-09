China leads cement revolution in Africa
Published 09 July 2024
Cement demand in China continues to collapse, and profits are pitiful, leading to some Chinese cement companies accelerating an already aggressive drive into Africa. By Tony Hadley African Advisory Ltd, Cyprus.
China leads the rush into the African cement industry: Huaxin Cement completes Maweni plant in Tanzania
(© Embassy of China – Tanzania)
To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login