Votorantim Cimentos’ green credentials

Published 21 August 2023

As part of Votorantim Cimentos’ decarbonisation strategy, the company has become a pioneer in the promotion of Brazil’s first Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for cement and concrete products. The EPDs provide Votorantim’s customers with information on the environmental footprint of its products, enabling decisions geared toward more sustainable choices and helping them obtain green certifications. By Fabio Cirilo, Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil.

A leader in the Brazilian market for 86 years, Votorantim Cimentos operates in 10 other countries across four continents. Its building materials portfolio not only includes cement but also concrete, mortar and aggregates, and its strategy is based on sustainable growth and continuous competitiveness through solutions and initiatives that generate a positive impact for the company and society.

