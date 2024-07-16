Votorantim Cimentos’ solid and sustainable growth

ICR Research By

Published 16 July 2024

Votorantim Cimentos CEO, Osvaldo Ayres, highlights the company’s achievements and sets his sights on the future as the cement producer pursues a strategy of robust and sustainable growth going forward. By Osvaldo Ayres, Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil

