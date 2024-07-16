Votorantim Cimentos’ solid and sustainable growth
Published 16 July 2024
Votorantim Cimentos CEO, Osvaldo Ayres, highlights the company’s achievements and sets his sights on the future as the cement producer pursues a strategy of robust and sustainable growth going forward. By Osvaldo Ayres, Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil
In the town of Itaperuçu, Paraná, Votorantim Cimentos will be spending BRL145m in the first site in Brazil dedicated
exclusively to the company’s sustainable waste management and disposal business, Verdera, and its agricultural
solutions operations, Viter (© Votorantim Cimentos)
