Eagle Materials spreads its wings

Published 15 April 2020

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Eagle Materials Inc has grown from its early beginnings as part of Centex Corp into a multi-product building materials company. It is the largest US-owned cement firm, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is developing solutions to introduce carbon capture at its cement plants. The recent acquisition of Kosmos Cement has boosted the company’s capacity by approximately 25 per cent and extends its reach in key US markets. Meanwhile, an ongoing strategic portfolio review is expected to see further changes to the company’s operations.

Eagle Materials Inc’s business is currently separated into Heavy and Light Materials. The cement, concrete and aggregates businesses fall under the company’s Heavy Materials segment, which also sells slag and fly ash. Light Materials is made up of the gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard operations. This leaves the frac sand business that caters for the oil and gas proppants sector.

