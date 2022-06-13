Building a better Australia

Published 13 June 2022

Adbri has been integral to the use of slag cements in Australia since the 1970s. Here, the company looks at how the role of slag cements in the Australian cement industry has progressed and the importance of strong partnerships with local and foreign suppliers. By Michael Miller, Adbri Ltd, Australia.

Adbri Ltd, formerly known as Adelaide Brighton Ltd, is a pioneering construction materials and industrial mineral manufacturing company in Australia.

With origins dating back to the beginning of cement manufacturing in Australia in 1882, it now supplies the national cement market both directly and through its joint ventures via eight manufacturing sites across six states and territories, with the purpose of “Building a better Australia”.

