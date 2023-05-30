New capacity for new cement

ICR Research By

Published 30 May 2023

Titan America LLC has fully converted its cement production to low-carbon Type IL limestone cement. To enable this change the company has opened and expanded several terminals and additional facilities are also under construction. By Titan America LLC, USA.

Titan America LLC operates two integrated cement plants and three import terminals in the USA. In addition, the company runs 14 cement and aggregate terminals to service customer needs from the New York metro area down through Gulf Coast Florida. Titan America is expanding distribution channels as demand rises for construction materials.

