Indonesian cement sales up 9% YoY in November

17 December 2019

Cement sales in Indonesia increased 9.5 per cent in November to 7.088Mt in November 2019 when compared with November 2018, according to data supplied by Semen Indonesia.



Sales in Java advanced 6.6 per cent to 3.873Mt from 3.633Mt in the previous year, buoyed by improved deliveries in West Java, which rose to 1.152Mt (+17.9 per cent). Gains were also note in Jakarta (+5 per cent), Central Java (+2.6 per cent) and East Java (3.6 per cent). The market in Banten remained stable, but in Yogyakarta sales were down by 9.3 per cent to 113,154t.



In the country’s second-largest market, Sumatra, sales were up 8.1 per cent to 1.478Mt in November 2019 while in Sulawesi deliveries rose by 22.4 per cent to 664,182t and in Nusa Tenggara by 30.4 per cent to 461,468t. In East Indonesia, the country’s smallest market, sales increased 14.8 per cent to 184,927t. In Kalimantan the advance was more modest at 2.4 per cent as deliveries reached 426,533t.



January-November 2019

In the first 11 months of 2019 Indonesia cement sales slipped 0.3 per cent YoY to 63.228MtMt, from 63.444Mt. Java sales fell 0.9 per cent to 35.405Mt in the 11M19 when compared with the year-ago period. In Sumatra the market contracted by 4.7 per cent YoY to 13Mt while in Kalimantan the decrease was nearer the national average, at 0.4 per cent as deliveries edged down to 4.013Mt. Other regions reported significant YoY advances in sales with Sulawesi seeing a 6.8 per increase to 5.477Mt and Nusa Tenggara sales up 5.8 per cent to 3.727Mt. The East Indonesia market saw the largest gain at 12.7 per cent YoY as it reported deliveries at 1.606Mt.

