Cemex to build terminal in El Musel port

ICR Newsroom By 23 December 2019

The Port Authority of Gijón granted Cemex a 30-year concession of 2477.72m2 of land at the Olano Pier in the port of El Musel, Spain.



The Mexico-headquartered cement producer plans to build and operate a port terminal to receive, store and distribute cement and derived products. Plans include the construction of several warehouses, a loading bay and a bagging facility in the next 10 months.



As a result, it will compete directly in northern Spain with Tudela Veguín, which recently opened a terminal at the port.

