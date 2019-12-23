CemNet.com » Cement News » Cemex to build terminal in El Musel port

Cemex to build terminal in El Musel port

Cemex to build terminal in El Musel port
By ICR Newsroom
23 December 2019


The Port Authority of Gijón granted Cemex a 30-year concession of 2477.72m2 of land at the Olano Pier in the port of El Musel, Spain.

The Mexico-headquartered cement producer plans to build and operate a port terminal to receive, store and distribute cement and derived products. Plans include the construction of several warehouses, a loading bay and a bagging facility in the next 10 months.

As a result, it will compete directly in northern Spain with Tudela Veguín, which recently opened a terminal at the port.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Spain Cemex terminal Port Authority of Gijón 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com