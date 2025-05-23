Advertisement

Saudi Arabia-based Tabuk Cement Co reported a 22.3 per cent drop in revenues to SAR67.68m (US$0.793m) in the first quarter of 2025 from SAR87.05m in the 1Q24.

The company's net profit fell 28.4 per cent YoY to SAR13.04m in the 1Q25 from SAR18.2m in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share declined to SAR0.14 from SAR0.20 over the same period.

In 2024 Tabuk Cement Co's revenues surged by 29.5 per cent YoY to SAR343.36m from SAR265.08m while net profits soared by 430.1 per cent to SAR79.56m from SAR15.01m in 2023.