Premier Cement Mills PLC successfully held its Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) at City Hall, Chattogram, Bangladesh, chaired by Chairman Mohammad Mustafa Haider, on 21 May. The meeting followed a High Court order related to Company Matter No 523 of 2025.

According to the statement to the media, shareholders unanimously approved the Scheme of Amalgamation, merging Premier Power Generation Ltd and National Cement Mills Ltd into Premier Cement Mills PLC. This transition will result in Premier Cement Mills PLC becoming the surviving entity.

Premier Cement Mills' Managing Director, Mohammed Amirul Haque, addressed shareholder queries regarding the amalgamation’s objectives and implications. The meeting was attended by directors and featured a special address from M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, MD of Chittagong Stock Exchange, who urged entrepreneurs to contribute to the growth of the capital market.

