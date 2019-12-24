CemNet.com » Cement News » Eastern Indian cement demand to expand 8-10% in FY19-20

Eastern Indian cement demand to expand 8-10% in FY19-20

By Thomas Armstrong
24 December 2019


Cement demand in eastern India is expected to grow by 8-10 per cent in the current financial year despite the economic slowdown, according to industry sources.

Cement consumption in India is expected to expand at the slower rate of seven per cent, down from double digits in the previous year.

“Cement demand growth during Q1 (April-June 2019) in the east was 15-16 per cent but since then it has tapered off. However, we expect strong demand in Q4 and hope to end the year with 8-10 per cent growth,” JSW Cement head (east), Gautam Mukhopadhayay.

