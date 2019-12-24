Vietnamese cement demand declines 4% in November

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2019

Cement demand in Vietnam fell by four per cent YoY to 5.437Mt in November 2019, according to data published by the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). When compared with 5.48Mt reported for October 2019, the decline was one per cent.

While VICEM saw its deliveries contract by seven per cent YoY to 1.823Mt, for its joint-venture companies the drop was 10 per cent as they supplied 1.453Mt in November 2019. When compared with October, VICEM sales were up four per cent from 1.752Mt and joint-venture sales down by four per cent from 1.517Mt. Deliveries by other cement producers were down one per cent YoY and two per cent MoM to 2.16Mt.

In terms of total exports, VNCA reported volumes up by 32 per cent YoY to 3.663Mt in November 2019. When compared with the previous months exports rose by two per cent. Of the total, cement exports remained stable YoY at 0.926Mt and improved one per cent MoM from October 2019, when they reached 0.919Mt. Clinker exports surged 48 per cent YoY to 2.737Mt. When compared with October, a three per cent advance in volume from 2.657Mt was achieved.

January-November 2019

Domestic cement deliveries in the first 11 months of 2019 edged up one per cent YoY to 58.969Mt. While VICEM dispatches remained stable YoY at 19.776Mt, its affiliated companies noted a six per cent decline in sales to 16.087Mt. Other Vietnamese producers advanced their domestic sales by seven per cent YoY to 2.16Mt.

Total export volumes improved four per cent YoY to 30.774Mt in the 11M19 on the back of a 27 per cent increase in cement exports, which reached 10.46Mt. Clinker exports decreased by four per cent to 2.737Mt when compared with the 11M18.

Published under