Maple Leaf Cement to elect new directors

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2019

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) will elect new directors for a three-year term at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 December 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan.



Eight people have filed with the company as candidates for the directorships. They have been named as Tariq Sayeed Saigol, Taufique Sayeed Saigol, Waleed Tariq Saigol, Danial Taufique Saigol, Jahanara Saigol, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Shafiq Ahmed Khan and Zulfikar Monnoo.

Published under