Thatta Cement Co appoints Muhammad Aslam Shaikh CEO

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2019

Pakistani-based Thatta Cement Co Ltd (THCCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Muhammad Aslam Shaikh is the company’s new CEO with effect from 23 December 2019, replacing Muhammad Taha Hamdani.



THCCL has a production capacity of 488,250tpa at its cement plant in Thatta, Sind Province.

