CemNet.com » Cement News » Thatta Cement Co appoints Muhammad Aslam Shaikh CEO

Thatta Cement Co appoints Muhammad Aslam Shaikh CEO

Thatta Cement Co appoints Muhammad Aslam Shaikh CEO
By ICR Newsroom
24 December 2019


Pakistani-based Thatta Cement Co Ltd (THCCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Muhammad Aslam Shaikh is the company’s new CEO with effect from 23 December 2019, replacing Muhammad Taha Hamdani.
 
THCCL has a production capacity of 488,250tpa at its cement plant in Thatta, Sind Province.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Pakistan Thatta Cement Co Ltd appointments 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com