Lucky Cement successfully completes new line; receives PSX award

31 December 2019

Lucky Cement Limited has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and local authorities that the brownfield expansion for the additional 2.8Mta line at its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plant in the north of Pakistan has been successfully completed on schedule.



In a bourse filing, Irfan Chawala, Finance Director, stated that the new line was made operational with the start of clinker production on December 30, 2019: “With the addition of this new 2.8Mta line, the total production capacity (including both north and south plants) of the company has now increased from previous 9.35Mta to 12.15Mta”.



PSX: Top 25 Companies Awards

Meanwhile, Mr Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Cement Limited, accepted the prestigious annual award for top 25 performing company from the PSX, which was presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week. The company received this award in recognition for its performance, corporate governance practices, transparency, investor relations, and compliance with the Listing of Companies & Securities Regulations in last two financial years.

Published under