Chilean cement demand declines 8% in October

ICR Newsroom By 02 January 2020

Chile’s cement market contracted by eight per cent in October 2019 to 337,959t from 367,167t in October 2018, according to the Chilean construction chamber (CChC). However, MoM demand advanced 8.6 per cent from 311,328t in September 2019.



In the first 10 months of 2019 cement consumption advanced 3.9 per cent from 3.273Mt in 10M18 to 3.401Mt.

