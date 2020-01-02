CemNet.com » Cement News » Chilean cement demand declines 8% in October

Chilean cement demand declines 8% in October

Chilean cement demand declines 8% in October
By ICR Newsroom
02 January 2020


Chile’s cement market contracted by eight per cent in October 2019 to 337,959t from 367,167t in October 2018, according to the Chilean construction chamber (CChC). However, MoM demand advanced 8.6 per cent from 311,328t in September 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2019 cement consumption advanced 3.9 per cent from 3.273Mt in 10M18 to 3.401Mt.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile Consumption Camara Chilena de la Construccion Chilean Construction Chamber 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com